In his first outing since Sept. 18, 2019, Yankees pitcher Domingo German threw four hitless, shutout innings on Monday night for Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League.

German, who recently completed a lengthy suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, walked one, hit two batters and struck out seven pitching against Tigres del Licey.

German, 28, was an 18-game winner for the Yankees in 2019. He was suspended on Sept. 19, 2019, and missed the end of that season and the entire 60-game 2020 season. The original suspension was for 81 games; it was shortened to 78 served because of the changes to the 2020 baseball schedule.

German was eligible to return for the 2020 postseason, but the Yankees decided against it. Owner Hal Steinbrenner in October referred to the incident that led to German’s suspension as "horrific" and didn’t guarantee the righthander a spot on the 2021 Yankees.

German reportedly slapped his girlfriend, also the mother of his child, during or after a charity event held by then-teammate CC Sabathia on Sept. 16 or early Sept. 17, 2019. There were no formal charges or arrest, though a number of reports said the incident was witnessed by a third party.

The Yankees are in need of starting pitching with Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ all free agents.