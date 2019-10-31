The Yankees declined first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion's club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Encarnacion was acquired in a trade with the Mariners on June 15 for minor-leaguer Juan Then. The 36-year-old stepped in at DH amid injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and other key sluggers and hit .249 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a .325 on-base percentage in 44 games with the Yankees. He hit 34 home runs between the Mariners and Yankees last season.

The team also announced that Aaron Hicks' Tommy John surgery on Wednesday went "as expected." The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Hicks missed more than half the season with what general manager Brian Cashman later described as a partial but substantial tear in his right UCL. He is expected to miss eight to 10 months.

Hicks hit .235 with 12 home runs, 36 . RBis and a .325 on-base percentage in 59 games in 2019.