CHICAGO — Yes, but can he pitch?

The pitching-needy Yankees added a bat to their lineup — a big one that leads the American League in homers — Saturday night, trading for the Mariners’ Edwin Encarnacion.

The Yankees sent prospect Juan Then, who pitched in the Gulf Coast League for them last season, to the Mariners. A source confirmed the deal, which was first reported by ESPN.

The righthanded-hitting Encarnacion, 36, who has 21 home runs, fits in as the likely designated hitter, a move that does not bode well for the righthanded-hitting Clint Frazier, who has shown he can hit in the big leagues but whose issues in the outfield haven’t gone away and have the Yankees hesitant to play him there consistently.

Frazier, 24, could be sent down to make room for Encarnacion and remains a prime candidate to be included in any deal the Yankees make before the trade deadline to bolster their starting rotation.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are due back within the next two weeks — Stanton as soon as Tuesday — and the already powerful Yankees lineup is shaping up to be even more so. Those two, along with Aaron Hicks, eventually should comprise the everyday outfield, with Brett Gardner heading to the bench.

Encarnacion has long enjoyed hitting against the Yankees, hitting 26 of his career 401 homers and owning a career .833 OPS against them. He has hit 18 homers in 69 career games at Yankee Stadium.