Edwin Encarnacion is tantalizingly close to returning to the Yankees, having completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre about a month after landing on the injured list with a fractured wrist.

Aaron Boone said Monday that Encarnacion could be reinstated Tuesday, though he said he’d have to check with the first baseman/DH first. Encarnacion confirmed the end of his rehab assignment to the Scranton Times-Tribune, saying: “I feel good. I feel healthy. I feel 100 percent.”

He went 0-for-4 on Monday and 1-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday for the RailRiders.

Encarnacion was hitting .240 with 30 homers and 76 RBIs with the Mariners and Yankees before his injury.

Sevy getting closer

Luis Severino (shoulder, lat) felt no ill effects from his one inning-plus rehab start with Scranton on Sunday, Boone said.

Severino threw 33 pitches and allowed two runs and three hits, including a home run, with two strikeouts in what Boone equated to a “first spring training” start. He threw 12 more pitches in the bullpen.

Severino will stay with the RailRiders as he continues his rehab and pitch in the International League playoffs. “Hopefully, it’s another really good step for him,” Boone said.

At peace with CC

Boone said CC Sabathia and the rest of the Yankees are at peace with the lefthander’s legacy even if Sabathia doesn’t return from this latest IL stint.

“CC’s legacy is set, whatever happens,” Boone said. “I’m not saying that like he’s not going to be back out on the field. We’re in the couple days after he got his shots and stuff. But he’s so beloved and valued in our room and such a big part of the day to day that goes on that whatever happens will be. We’re all at peace with that, and certainly CC.”

Sabathia has been on the IL four times in his final major league season because of his surgically repaired knee. On Monday, he confirmed that he had received a cortisone injection. He said he still was in pain, though that was to be expected this early in his recovery.

Extra bases

Stephen Tarpley (shoulder) is close to being reinstated from the IL, Boone said. Jonathan Holder (shoulder) will begin a throwing program and could return this month . . . The Yankees dropped into a tie with the Astros at 90-49 in the battle for the best record in the American League.