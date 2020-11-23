TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees-White Sox 'Field of Dreams' game planned for 2021

A scene from the 1989 film "Field of Dreams." Credit: Fathom Events

By Mark La Monica
If you build it, they will maybe try to come. Hopefully.

Major League Baseball will attempt for a second straight year to bring the Yankees and Chicago White Sox together to play a game in Dyersville, Iowa, home of the 1989 film "Field of Dreams." The game tentatively has been scheduled for Aug. 12, 2021, assuming health guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic allow for games to be played with fans.

It would be the first MLB game ever played in Iowa. The game is to be televised on Fox.

The Yankees and White Sox were scheduled to play this past season, but the pandemic altered all aspects of daily life and the MLB season was shortened to 60 games with limited travel based on division. The Cardinals had taken the place of the Yankees for the 2020 game before it was postponed.

A temporary ballpark with the potential to hold 8,000 fans was constructed adjacent to the site of the movie, which starred Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones.

