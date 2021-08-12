Scenes from Dyersville, Iowa, as the Yankees and White Sox meet in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz walks through cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

A cutout of New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge stands in a cornfield before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Lamb walks through a cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Chicago White Sox players Michael Kopech (34), Aaron Bummer (39), Andrew Vaughn (25) and Zack Collins (21) walk on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge walks on the field before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn walks through a cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

New York Yankees players and coaches pose for a team photo before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks takes a photo on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton walks on the field with earns of corn in his back pockets before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Chicago White Sox players walk on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Fans walk through a corn maze in the outfield prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa.

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa.