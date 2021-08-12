TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Field of Dreams Game: Yankees vs. White Sox

Print

Scenes from Dyersville, Iowa, as the Yankees and White Sox meet in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz walks
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz walks through cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

A cutout of New York Yankees right fielder
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

A cutout of New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge stands in a cornfield before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Lamb walks
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Lamb walks through a cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Chicago White Sox players Michael Kopech (34), Aaron
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Chicago White Sox players Michael Kopech (34), Aaron Bummer (39), Andrew Vaughn (25) and Zack Collins (21) walk on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge walks
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge walks on the field before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn walks
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn walks through a cornfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

New York Yankees players and coaches pose for
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

New York Yankees players and coaches pose for a team photo before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks takes
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks takes a photo on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton walks
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton walks on the field with earns of corn in his back pockets before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Chicago White Sox players walk on the field
Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Chicago White Sox players walk on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.

Fans walk through a corn maze in the
Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Fans walk through a corn maze in the outfield prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Aaron Judge #99 of
Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa.

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Aaron Judge #99
Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27
Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

DYERSVILLE, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees
Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. 

A detailed view of the scoreboard prior to
Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

A detailed view of the scoreboard prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa.

New York Sports

Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts during training
Judge takes a new philosophy into preseason opener
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore stretches during training
Moore's status for preseason opener in doubt after injuring quad
Jets defensive end Carl Lawson during training camp
Lawson unleashed! Jets' new edge rusher loves the freedom of the 4-3
Mationals pitcher Sean Nolin throws during the first
LIer Nolin's long road back takes him near where it began
Marcus Stroman of the Mets pitches during the
Rieber: Mets' Stroman drinks in the moment on a brutally hot day
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones gestures during training camp
'Big year' for Jones and the Giants in young QB's third season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?