The Yankees are headed to Iowa in 2020 ... for one game.

The Yankees will play the Chicago White Sox on the site where the 1989 baseball movie "Field of Dreams" was shot. The game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 13, in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark built in the cornfields of the Dyersville farm site. Fox will air the game at 7 p.m. Eastern. It will count as a home game for the White Sox. Both teams will be off the next day and then complete the three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago over the weekend.

“‘Field of Dreams’ captures the uniqueness of Iowans’ can-do attitude, and there’s no better place to host our state’s very first Major League game than this legendary baseball field in Dyersville,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told MLB.com. “As the famous movie quote goes, ‘Is this heaven?’ ‘No, it’s Iowa.’ Iowa’s truly a land of opportunity, where you can work hard, dream big and anything can happen. I look forward to this historic event in 2020.”

The White Sox were a natural fit to play in this game, given "Shoeless" Joe Jackson's history with the team and his portrayal in the movie.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The design of the ballpark in Dyersville will pay tribute to Comiskey Park, the White Sox' home from 1910 to 1990. The wall in rightfield will have windows to show the cornfields beyond the ballpark.

The Yankees played an atypical road series this season as they traveled to London to play the Boston Red Sox.

“It’s a distinct honor for us to showcase our great game in such an iconic and intimate setting while promoting the movie’s legacy,” Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said. “I fully expect that this experience will exemplify why baseball remains a cherished American pastime.”