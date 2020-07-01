They built it.

But the Yankees won’t be coming. The White Sox still are.

Included on the seemingly endless list of changes the COVID-19 pandemic has made to the sports calendar is the Yankees’ Field of Dreams game against the White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa at the farm that served as the filming location of the famous 1989 movie. Yankees/White Sox was originally scheduled for Aug. 13 but, not surprisingly, it became unfeasible with the new 60-game schedule that has teams playing only division opponents and those in the opposite league divisions.

And so it will instead be the AL Central White Sox taking on the NL Central Cardinals Aug. 13 in Dyersville. The St. Louis Post Dispatch first reported the new matchup Wednesday afternoon.

Major League Baseball announced the Field of Dreams game last August to much fanfare. MLB planned to construct a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the site where the movie was shot and as of May that work continued, suggesting the league had not given up on the game even as the reality of there being no chance of anything close to a full season being played set in. It was not immediately clear whether fans will be allowed in the ballpark for Cardinals/White Sox. MLB has not officially released its redone schedule but some parts of it have been leaked, including the Yankees opening July 23 at Washington against the defending champion Nationals.

Had this season gone off without a hitch, the Field of Dreams game would have marked the second straight year in which the Yankees participated in one of MLB’s specialty series. The Yankees played the Red Sox June 29-30 of last year in the London Series, the first big-league games ever played in Europe. The Cubs and Cardinals were scheduled to play this month in the London Series, but it became yet another event wiped out by COVID-19.