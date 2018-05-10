TODAY'S PAPER
Brett Gardner 'thrilled' former Yankees prospect Dustin Fowler is back in the majors

Fowler, who was injured in his debut last year with the Yankees before his first at-bat, pinch hit for the Athletics on Wednesday.

Dustin Fowler of the Athletics lines out to

Dustin Fowler of the Athletics lines out to second base in his first major-league at bat in the seventh inning against the Astros at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
At the time Brett Gardner called it “one of the worst things I’ve seen on a baseball field.”

It was last June 29 in Chicago when Dustin Fowler, a top Yankees outfield prospect, made his big-league debut. Due to lead off the top of the second inning, Fowler was denied his first big-league at-bat when he suffered a gruesome injury after he ran into an exposed metallic box while chasing a foul ball. Fowler, who underwent surgery for an open rupture of his right patella tendon the next day, was dealt to the A’s later in the summer as one of three prospects the Yankeess sent to Oakland in exchange for Sonny Gray.

Fowler, 23, was called up Wednesday and made his debut later that night as a pinch hitter against the Astros, popping out in the seventh inning. And he’ll be in the Bronx this weekend with the A’s for a three-game series at Yankee Stadium beginning Friday.

“Very happy for him,” Gardner said before Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox. “That was a pretty scary injury he went through. I can’t imagine an injury like that, especially not getting an opportunity to hit [in your big-league debut]. Looking forward to seeing him. I’m thrilled he’s back.”

Old friends

Gray is scheduled to start Friday’s game against his former team, which made him the 18th overall pick of the 2011 draft, for the first time.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s weird, I think [it’s] definitely exciting,” said Gray who, with Austin Romine behind the plate his last three starts, has pitched to a 3.78 ERA, lowering his season ERA to 6.00. “There’s obviously a ton of familiar faces over there. It will be familiar, it’ll be fun. The best-case scenario for me is if we can come out with a victory.”

Bird starts rehab

First baseman Greg Bird (right ankle surgery) started at first base and batted second Thursday night for High-A Tampa. Outfielder Billy McKinney (left shoulder strain) started in left.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

