Free-agent lefty Corbin visits Yankees

SNY reported that no agreement is imminent with the top pitcher on the market.  

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws a pitch

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws a pitch against the Cubs during the first inning of a game Sept. 17 in Phoenix. Photo Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Lefthander Patrick Corbin visited the Yankees on Thursday on the latest stop of a free-agent tour that also took him to the Phillies and Nationals this week.

Their pitch included his image in pinstripes on the Yankee Stadium video board, presumably adding to the appeal the Yankees already had as Corbin’s favorite team growing up near Syracuse.

Corbin, 29, who posted a 3.15 ERA for the Diamondbacks last season, will not come cheaply. He is expected to command a six-year contract totaling nine figures as perhaps the most attractive free-agent pitcher on the market.

SNY reported a contract agreement is not imminent. J.A. Happ remains a potential alternative.

