TAMPA, Fla. – Gary Sanchez said he’s seen the video repeatedly, mostly because people keep sending it to him.

It was the immediate aftermath of Jose Altuve’s walk-off homer against Aroldis Chapman that won Game 6 of last October’s American League Championship Series and sent the Astros to the World Series.

The part of the clip many fans find most interesting – and more than a few MLB players it seems – is Altuve going to great lengths to avoid having his jersey removed as he was getting ready to cross home plate and celebrate with his teammates. That has been cited as strong circumstantial evidence of Altuve wearing a wire of some kind to have signs relayed to him. MLB said in a statement after its initial report on the Astros was released that it found no evidence of such a scheme.

And while Sanchez didn’t outright call Altuve a liar for his reasoning – that Altuve’s wife didn’t want to see it – the Yankees catcher smiled when pressed on the topic.

“I don’t know [if he was wearing a wire], but I can tell you that if I hit a homer and I get my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants,” Sanchez said through his interpreter Wednesday. “They can rip everything off.”

Sanchez, as a catcher of course, is at the forefront of the battle to protect signs.

“We had a really good system in place to protect our signs, I really believed that,” Sanchez said. “But then you get this investigation and all the results come out and you’re like, ‘Wow, what do we have to do?’ ”

Luis Severino said he had moved on – “We can’t change the past,” he said Wednesday – but admitted feeling angry when MLB released the findings of its investigation on the Astros in January, findings that resulted in penalties against the Astros for engaging in illegal electronic sign-stealing schemes in 2017 and part of 2018.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I was mad at the beginning because there were a lot of things that go through your mind when you’re pitching against a team that good,” Severino said. “Sometimes you’re thinking, ‘I’m tipping, what am I doing?’ You spend hours in the video room looking at yourself, saying, ‘What am I doing?’ Hearing that that [the sign-stealing] was the problem, I realized I wasn’t tipping. That wasn’t the problem.”