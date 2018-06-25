PHILADELPHIA — As expected, Gary Sanchez landed on the disabled list Monday.

The Yankees announced the catcher, after undergoing an MRI Monday morning in Tampa, had been placed there with a strained right groin.

Kyle Higashioka, the club’s starting catcher at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, was recalled and will serve as the backup to Austin Romine.

Romine was elevated to the starter with the injury to Sanchez.

The Yankees also announced they had optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Triple-A and recalled righthander Giovanny Gallegos to add an option to a bullpen that was called on for eight-plus innings in Sunday’s 12-inning loss to the Rays in St. Petersburg.

Sanchez, 25, suffered the injury trying to beat out a double-play ball in the 10th inning of the 7-6 defeat.

Though the season mostly has been a struggle for Sanchez at the plate — hitting .190 with a .291 on-base percentage — he still has 14 homers, 14 doubles and 41 RBI, the fourth-most on the team.

“What can I say? That’s how baseball is sometimes,” Sanchez said through his translator on Sunday. “You never want something bad to happen, but it’s part of baseball. Now I’m just hoping it’s not a long time. I have to keep my head up and come back as soon as possible.”

Higashioka, who appeared in nine games with the Yankees last season, slashed .191/.265/.328 with five homers and 22 RBI in 51 games with Scranton.