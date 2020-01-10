TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Gary Sanchez, Gio Urshela agree to deals with Yankees

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during batting practice before

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during batting practice before Game 6 of the ALCS against Houston Astros on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Gary Sanchez and the Yankees reportedly have agreed to a one-year deal worth $5 million for the 2020 season, avoiding arbitration.

The catcher was among nine Yankees eligible for arbitration, with players and clubs having to exchange salary figures by Friday’s noon deadline. The Yankees extended contracts to the arbitration-eligible players last month.

Third baseman Gio Urshela reportedly agreed to a deal worth $2.574 million.

Outfielder Aaron Judge, lefthanders James Paxton and Jordan Montgomery, and righthanders Luis Cessa, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder and Tommy Kahnle are the other arbitration-eligible players for the Yankees.

If players and teams could not agree to deals by the deadline, then the arbitration process would start to finalize contracts with a hearing next month. Players and teams can negotiate contracts up until the hearing.

Sanchez made $669,800 last season, according to Spotrac, his fourth full season with the Yankees. He was named an All-Star for the second time last season, hitting 34 home runs with a .232 average in 106 games in an injury-plagued season.

The Yankees acquired the 27-year-old Urshela from the Blue Jays on Aug. 4, 2018, and he took advantage of his opportunity in 2019. With Miguel Andujar missing most of the season with a torn right labrum, Urshela played in 132 games, hitting .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs. Urshela made $515,000 in 2019, according to Spotrac.

