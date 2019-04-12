The Yankees' injured list continues to grow as Gary Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a left calf strain, the team announced Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sanchez, who said he felt "tightness" around his calf Monday, was the DH on Tuesday in a loss to the Astros before being held out of the lineup Wednesday as a precaution. The catcher wound up striking out as a pinch hitter in the eighth as the Yankees fell to the Astros, who completed the sweep.

The Yankees were off Thursday as they traveled back to Yankee Stadium to begin a nine-game homestand Friday, starting with a three-game set against the White Sox.

Sanchez is the fourth player in the Yankees' Opening Day starting lineup to land on the injured list so far this season, joining Giancarlo Stanton (bicep), Troy Tulowitzki (calf) and Miguel Andujar (shoulder).

Sanchez, the 12th Yankee to land on the injured list this sesaon, was limited to 89 games last season after dealing with myriad injuries. He had been one of few bright spots in the Yankees' lineup, slashing .268/.333/.732 with a team-high six home runs and 11 RBIs, for a team struggling to stay healthy.