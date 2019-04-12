The Yankees got another 1-2 punch of bad injury news on Friday. Catcher Gary Sanchez was placed on the 10-day injured list after an MRI revealed a left calf strain and All-Star reliever Dellin Betances was back in the MRI tube after a simulated game in Tampa didn’t go well.

“It’s our reality right now,” manager Aaron Boone said before Friday’s game against the White Sox after Sanchez became the 12th Yankee on the injured list.

The Sanchez news was somewhat expected when word broke on Thursday night that catcher Kyle Higashioka was on his way to New York from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sanchez said he was “surprised” when the MRI taken on Thursday showed what the Yankees called a “slight” strain.

“I was feeling fine,” Sanchez said through a translator. “Once they give you the news that there’s a small strain, you feel frustrated. They way you feel and where we are as a team, you want to play, you want to help out. So that is frustrating. Very frustrating.”

Sanchez said he hoped to return when his 10 days are up. The Yankees were 5-7 going into Friday.

The Betances news could end up being more troubling. Betances had been working his way back from a right shoulder impingement that first surfaced in spring training with decreased velocity. After “not feeling great” (according to Boone) during a simulated outing on Thursday, Betances returned to New York for an MRI. The Yankees did not immediately announce the results.

“Just still not feeling right,” Boone said. “Still not coming out like it needs to. He (and) us thought it was best to get back up here with the doctor.”

Sanchez and Betances are joined in the IL by big names such as Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, Aaron Hicks, Luis Severino, Didi Gregorius, Troy Tulowitzki and CC Sabathia.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At least the Yankees will get Sabathia back on Saturday when the lefthander is activated to start against the White Sox to begin his final big-league season.

Andujar is making progress from the right shoulder strain that has kept him out since April 1. The third baseman swung the bat for the first time since being injured at what he estimated as “50 percent” effort on Friday and also took ground balls.

The Yankees are hoping Andujar can return, but the possibility of season-ending surgery has still not been ruled out.

Sanchez hadn’t been behind the plate since Monday because of what the Yankees called tightness in his legs. He was the designated hitter on Tuesday and had a pinch-hit appearance on Wednesday.

The Yankees decided to err on the side of caution and place Sanchez on the injured list instead of having him continue to play through the strain.

“Difficult moves, obviously, with that being a small strain in there,” Boone said. “We talked around, ‘Do we nurse it through several more days with these off days’ and, in the end, taking the long view of it, especially when you’re talking calf, groin, hamstring, these kind of things, when you do have a little bit of a strain in there, it gets pretty easy to injure those things, and then it turns into a four-week, six-week, eight-week-type thing . . . Gary wanted to not go in the IL. He wanted to play through it.”