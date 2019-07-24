TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees place slumping Gary Sanchez on injured list with left groin strain

Gary Sanchez of the Yankees strikes out during

Gary Sanchez of the Yankees strikes out during the eighth inning against the Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 15. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

The Yankees placed catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain, the team announced Wednesday.

Sanchez suffered the injury while trying to leg out a double-play grounder that ended the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 14-12 win over the Twins in 10 innings. Sanchez had an MRI on Wednesday, which revealed the strain.

Sanchez is in the midst of a 7-for-68 slump at the plate, which has brought his average down to .229 and his on-base percentage to .299 despite his 24 home runs and 58 RBIs in 77 games.

The Yankees recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka from Triple-A to take Sanchez’s spot on the roster. They also optioned right-handed reliever Jonathan Holder to Triple-A and recalled lefty Nester Cortes.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws during minicamp at Eli knows his 16th season with Giants could be his last
Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams during minicamp on Gase downplays rookie Williams not being signed yet
Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during Hofstra men's hoops to host Stony Brook on Dec. 10
Mets broadcaster and former player Ron Darling looks Ron Darling feels 'fantastic' since return to booth
7/23/19: Didi Gregorius and Aaron Hicks give the Yankees rally for 14-12 win over Twins
Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman deliers against the Stroman start on deadline radars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search