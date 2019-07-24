The Yankees placed catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain, the team announced Wednesday.

Sanchez suffered the injury while trying to leg out a double-play grounder that ended the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 14-12 win over the Twins in 10 innings. Sanchez had an MRI on Wednesday, which revealed the strain.

Sanchez is in the midst of a 7-for-68 slump at the plate, which has brought his average down to .229 and his on-base percentage to .299 despite his 24 home runs and 58 RBIs in 77 games.

The Yankees recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka from Triple-A to take Sanchez’s spot on the roster. They also optioned right-handed reliever Jonathan Holder to Triple-A and recalled lefty Nester Cortes.