Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left Sunday’s game after grounding into a double play in the top of the 10th inning.

With the score tied 6-6 and Giancarlo Stanton on first, Sanchez grounded to Adeiny Hechevarria to begin a 6-4-3 double play that would end the inning.

Sanchez reached for his groin as he crossed first base and walked gingerly off the field with manager Aaron Boone.

Austin Romine replaced Sanchez in the bottom half of the inning.