Gary Sanchez leaves Yankees game with apparent injury

Appeared to injure groin running while hitting into double play in 10th inning.

Gary Sanchez of the Yankees strikes out to end the eighth inning against the Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday staff
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left Sunday’s game after grounding into a double play in the top of the 10th inning.

With the score tied 6-6 and Giancarlo Stanton on first, Sanchez grounded to Adeiny Hechevarria to begin a 6-4-3 double play that would end the inning.

Sanchez reached for his groin as he crossed first base and walked gingerly off the field with manager Aaron Boone.

Austin Romine replaced Sanchez in the bottom half of the inning.

