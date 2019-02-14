TAMPA, Fla. – Gary Sanchez dealt with a lingering shoulder issue throughout last season, a problem that would require surgery in November.

But the catcher declined to use that as an alibi for a 2018 season he multiple times over the winter described as “bad.”

“I can’t use that as an excuse,” Sanchez said Thursday morning through his translator. “Injuries are part of the game. It was definitely a tough season full of different adversities for sure, but I can’t use that as an excuse. Have to put that year behind me and focus on this year.”

Sanchez, whose injury was to his non-throwing shoulder, enters the spring slightly behind some of his teammates, but not too much. The 26-year-old, who has been working with pitchers and taking batting practice for the last few weeks at the club’s minor league complex after an early arrival in Tampa, said he’ll likely make his spring training debut in games about a week after the first game, which is Feb. 23.

“I feel normal, I want to say close to 100 percent,” Sanchez said. “It’s good.”

Sanchez was far from that – on offense and defense – last season.

Two separate disabled list stints because of a right groin strain were a hindrance, but Sanchez hasn’t used that as an excuse, either, for him hitting .186/.291/.406 with 18 homers and 53 RBIs. His defense, which garnered even more attention, was a season-long struggle as Sanchez, despite appearing in just 89 games, led the majors for a second straight season with 18 passed balls (he allowed 16 in 2017 in 122 games).

Despite the down year, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, who visited with Sanchez and his wife in the player’s offseason home in the Dominican Republic, remained steadfast in their support. There were plenty of winter rumors about the Yankees possibly packaging Sanchez, but Cashman never really considered moving a player he’s long referred to as a franchise cornerstone.

“It feels great to have the support of the entire organization,” Sanchez said. “It’s definitely a touch of encouragement to see that from your team. And what can I say about Boone? Boone has been great from the moment he got here. We’re always chatting, we’re always communicating. That kind of support from him, from my teammates and the organization, it feels awesome.”

In his spring training kickoff news conference Wednesday, Boone said what he most took from his offseason time with Sanchez, who is noticeably slimmer, was a desire to return to his 2017 All-Star form. And to move beyond that.

“There’s a real hunger to go out and show the world what a good player he is,” Boone said.

The key to doing that, Sanchez said, is health.

“Health is the No. 1 thing,” Sanchez said. “I know that if I am healthy I’ll have an opportunity to play every day and to help contribute the way I know how. To me that’s the No. 1 thing, stay healthy.”

And while Sanchez knows 2018 will hover over him throughout the spring, and will continue to if he gets off to a slow start in the regular season, it’s not on his mind.

“I’m just focusing the positive things and the future,” Sanchez said. “There’s no reason to keep dwelling on the past and a bad year. To be honest with you, I’ve forgotten about last year already.”