TAMPA, Fla. — Gary Sanchez said his sore back “definitely” felt better Sunday than it did Saturday, but the catcher still wasn’t ready to take batting practice as he originally was listed to do.

“I don’t think so, I don’t think I’ll be hitting outside,” Sanchez said Sunday morning. “If I am to hit, I’ll probably do some cage work today.”

Sanchez was scratched from taking BP Saturday after feeling soreness in his lower/mid-back area, the result, he and the Yankees surmised, from playing in his first back-to-back games of the spring Thursday and Friday.

In discussing the injury Saturday, Aaron Boone said it was “nothing I’m too concerned about,” adding that he believed Sanchez would be available for Monday’s game in Clearwater against the Phillies.

But as of Sunday morning, Sanchez was not on the posted list of players expected to make the trip.

“It’s been a little tight, a little uncomfortable, we’re treating it,” Sanchez said through his translator, adding later that he as of yet had not undergone an MRI or X-ray. “After catching those games back-to-back I just thought it was better for me to take care of it now. This is the right time to take care of anything. You don’t want to rush anything, especially in spring training. You have time. Talked to the trainers. The idea is to take a couple of days and see how it goes. Hopefully keep progressing.”

Sanchez, as well as the rest of the catchers in camp, have been working with new catching instructor Tanner Swanson on the one-knee-down stance he favors. Sanchez said he could not rule out the possibility of the stance impacting his back.

“I feel good receiving, definitely feel good,” Sanchez said. “At the same time, the question you asked [about the stance], I don’t know if that’s [the back soreness] a result of that. I just don’t know. It’s early.”

Sanchez is off to a 1-for-17 start at the plate, but it's not the result, he said, of any issues with the back.

“I think it’s a matter of timing in general,” he said. “At the end of the day, I just want to be healthy, you know. If I’m healthy I’m able to make adjustments and get where I want to be.”