BALTIMORE – Gary Sanchez showed Sunday afternoon why Brian Cashman, despite some of the loud rhetoric suggesting otherwise, had no intention of ever trading him.

The catcher, coming off a 2018 that was miserable in just about every respect, hit three of the Yankees’ seven home runs in the Yankees’ 15-3 destruction of the Orioles that completed a three-game sweep in front of 33,102 at Camden Yards.

Sanchez was far from alone in leading the onslaught.

Clint Frazier, whose three-run blast turned Saturday’s 6-4 victory in the Yankees’ favor, had four hits, including two more home runs. Gleyber Torres, whose three-run homer keyed Thursday’s 8-4 victory, put the Yankees on the board Sunday with a solo homer in the second (Frazier followed two batters later with the first of his two homers).

Sanchez’s two-run homer in the third made it 4-0 and the Yankees, who had 15 hits, blew it open in the seventh with a four-run inning that made it 9-0.

In 3 swings, @ElGarySanchez has become the American League home run leader. pic.twitter.com/hlgJ44Dvdf — MLB (@MLB) Apr 97, 2019

The fireworks mostly overshadowed a terrific outing by Domingo German, who actually took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Hanser Alberto, who would come in the ninth and allow the Yankees’ seventh homer of the day, two-run shot by Austin Romine that made it 15-3, got the Orioles’ first hit with one out in the sixth (earlier in the inning Frazier hit his second homer, also a two-run shot).

German, 26, allowed two runs and two hits over six-plus innings, his line looking worse than he pitched as lefty Stephen Tarpley allowed two inherited runners to score in the seventh.