Gary Sanchez launches three home runs in Yankees' dominant win over Orioles
Sanchez goes deep three times to back Domingo German in convincing win over Baltimore.
BALTIMORE – Gary Sanchez showed Sunday afternoon why Brian Cashman, despite some of the loud rhetoric suggesting otherwise, had no intention of ever trading him.
The catcher, coming off a 2018 that was miserable in just about every respect, hit three of the Yankees’ seven home runs in the Yankees’ 15-3 destruction of the Orioles that completed a three-game sweep in front of 33,102 at Camden Yards.
Sanchez was far from alone in leading the onslaught.
Clint Frazier, whose three-run blast turned Saturday’s 6-4 victory in the Yankees’ favor, had four hits, including two more home runs. Gleyber Torres, whose three-run homer keyed Thursday’s 8-4 victory, put the Yankees on the board Sunday with a solo homer in the second (Frazier followed two batters later with the first of his two homers).
Sanchez’s two-run homer in the third made it 4-0 and the Yankees, who had 15 hits, blew it open in the seventh with a four-run inning that made it 9-0.
The fireworks mostly overshadowed a terrific outing by Domingo German, who actually took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Hanser Alberto, who would come in the ninth and allow the Yankees’ seventh homer of the day, two-run shot by Austin Romine that made it 15-3, got the Orioles’ first hit with one out in the sixth (earlier in the inning Frazier hit his second homer, also a two-run shot).
German, 26, allowed two runs and two hits over six-plus innings, his line looking worse than he pitched as lefty Stephen Tarpley allowed two inherited runners to score in the seventh.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.