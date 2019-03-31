When Gary Sanchez was called up from Triple-A in May 2016, he easily matched the hype that trumpeted his arrival. He seemed comfortable being categorized as one of the next great Yankees.

That still may be the case for the 26-year-old catcher, but a few games into the new season, Sanchez already is under some scrutiny. He had a giveth-and-taketh-away performance Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Orioles: His first home run of the season was accompanied by his second throwing error in as many games.

After striking out in his first three at-bats, Sanchez ripped a 3-and-2 pitch off lefthander John Means in the seventh for a 384-foot homer to left to bring the Yankees within 5-4. But it was his second throwing error in as many days that stood out.

In the fifth inning, he tried to throw out Jonathan Villar at second on a steal attempt but instead hit Villar on the backside. As the ball ricocheted away, Villar raced to third. He scored on Dwight Smith Jr.’s hit.

A throwing error in Saturday’s loss to the Orioles prompted some to point the finger of criticism at Sanchez, who usually gets the heat for passed balls. The Orioles attempted a double steal in the sixth inning, and Sanchez bounced a throw toward second and into centerfield. That error enabled the Orioles to score the go-ahead run in an eventual 5-3 win.

In that game, Aaron Boone believed Sanchez might have thrown to the wrong base.

“Gary was originally going to third base there but I think he saw the big jump [by Richie Martin] at second,’’ he said. “But I still think that runner shut it down a little bit, so maybe he still had an opportunity to go to third.’’ Martin scored on the error.

Sanchez didn’t quite see it that way, saying, “On that play, we’re actually set to throw to third base, but the runner got a really big jump there and I noticed that the opportunity to make an out there was to go to second base, and I’ve made that throw many times before.’’

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sanchez had a resounding debut in 2016, especially that August, when he hit 11 home runs in 24 games. For the month, he hit .389 with 21 RBIs. Overall, he hit .278 with 20 homers and 42 RBIs in 53 games. He was second to the Tigers’ Michael Fulmer in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Sanchez hit 33 homers and drove in 90 runs in 2017. But his 16 passed balls also frustrated then-manager Joe Girardi, and that might have been a factor in the Yankees' decision to not have Girardi back in 2018.

Last season, Sanchez hit .186. He also led the league with 18 passed balls, and the questions started.

Boone has been more focused on Sanchez’s hitting. “The thing I always talk to him about, have good at-bats and then the results will be there for him,’’ he said. “A little bit of tough luck...I feel like he’s close. And as long as he really focuses on quality of at-bat, the results will follow for him.’’