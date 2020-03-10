TODAY'S PAPER
Gary Sanchez not in Yankees camp due to 'a little fever'

New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez wiping sweat

New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez wiping sweat from his face while taking batting practice during spring training in Tampa on Feb. 14, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

TAMPA, Fla. – Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was not at spring training camp on Tuesday because of what a team public relations official called “a little fever.”

The spokesman said he did not know if Sanchez was going to be tested for coronavirus.

Sanchez, who has been out with a back injury, was supposed to get examined Tuesday by Dr. Norman Castellano, either at the doctor’s office or at Steinbrenner Field, according to the spokesman.

Spring training illnesses among players are not uncommon because of the close quarters they share. The Mets last week had to send players such as Steven Matz, Jeff McNeil and others away from their Port St. Lucie, Fla., spring training site for a day because of a flu-like illness. The players returned within a day or two.

Major League Baseball on Tuesday instituted a new policy in response to the virus that did not permit members of the media to go into clubhouses or locker rooms.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

