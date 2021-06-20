Once again, the Yankees are a team that is never out of it.

The Yanks rode Gary Sanchez’ clutch two-run double to right center in the sixth inning a 2-1 triumph over Oakland on Sunday before 27,807 at the Stadium, taking the series from the AL West leader. The Yankees have won five of six, and they came from behind in all five victories.

The Yanks trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth. Clint Frazier led off with a walk and took second with one out on a balk. Aaron Judge drew a full-count walk to bring up Sanchez. He drove an 0-and-2 fastball from A’s starter Sean Manaea into the gap in right centerfield that went to the wall, scoring Frazier and Judge for a 2-1 lead.

Aroldis Chapman earned his 16th save and third in four days when he sidestepped a pair of leadoff walks in the ninth by getting Sean Murphy to hit a hard grounder to third that Gio Urshela fielded to start a 5-4-3 triple play to end the game.

It was the Yankees' third triple play of the season.

Jonathan Loaisiga pitched a scoreless seventh to complete a 1 2/3 inning stint and Lucas Luetege – surprisingly not Zack Britton – pitched the eighth and held the lead despite a one-out triple by Chapman before Aroldis Chapman’s tightrope act.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Oakland ninth began with Chapman walking both Jed Lowrie and Tony Kemp on a total of nine pitches.

Sanchez already had hit Oakland starter Sean Manaea hard once before he came to bat in the sixth. In the first inning with the A’s ahead 1-0, he ripped a two-out double to virtually the same spot in right center. He was stranded there with Giancarlo Stanton followed with an inning-ending strikeout.

Sanchez should have been thrown out trying to take third on the throw home, but Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman fell backward trying to apply the tag and missed the swipe. He ended up tranded when Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres made outs.

No Yankees hitter has been more productive of late than Sanchez. Entering play Sunday he had slashed to a .328/.397.689 line with six home runs and 12 RBI over his previous 19 games.

Starter Jordan Montgomery performed very well during his 5 1/3 innings, but did not factor into the decision on Sunday. He allowed three hits – the big mistake a first-inning solo homer to Matt Olson – and two walks while recording six strikeouts. He retired the side in order three times.

He found his way into some trouble in the sixth by issuing a leadoff walk and giving up a one-out single. Righty Jonathan Loaisaga came on to get the last two outs without allowing an inherited runner to score.