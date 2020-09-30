Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday that restoring Gary Sanchez to the starting lineup for Game 2 of the AL wild-card series in Cleveland wasn’t a tough call.

"Not really," he said.

Kyle Higashioka started behind the plate in the Yankees’ 12-3 victory in Game 1. Higashioka was tapped to pair with Gerrit Cole, and the decision worked as Cole went seven strong innings and Higashioka chipped in with one of the Yankees’ 15 hits.

But Sanchez was back in there on Wednesday, albeit in the No. 9 spot in the batting order for the first time in his career.

"When we’re healthy and the length of our lineup is at its best, I feel like 5-6-7-8-9 a lot of times are very interchangeable," Boone said. "I think it’s more a testament to the strength of our lineup and what we’re capable of."

Sanchez is capable of prodigious home runs – he hit 10 longballs this season – but he also hit .147 with 64 strikeouts in 178 plate appearances. Sanchez is a .176 career hitter in 27 postseason games over the past three seasons.

And you know Sanchez is not the world’s greatest defensive catcher.

But he was Boone’s choice to catch Masahiro Tanaka with the Yankees having a chance to advance to the ALDS in San Diego with a victory.

"Just because I know how capable he is, how talented he is," Boone said. "Even though the results weren’t great for Gary necessarily down the stretch, I do feel like the last 4-6 weeks the at-bats have been considerably better, and I know the impact he can have certainly with one swing. Hopefully, he can provide us something at the bottom of the lineup and go out there and help lead Masa to a really good start."

Sanchez did nearly hit a pinch hit grand slam against the Blue Jays in Buffalo last Thursday and every now and then would hit a scalding line drive right at someone. Boone used a similar logic when he started Brett Gardner over Clint Frazier in leftfield for Game 1 – that Gardner’s recent at-bats had been better than his overall numbers – and the veteran rewarded his manager’s faith by going 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

The difference, though, was that Gardner was actually getting hits (.385 over his last nine regular season games). Sanchez finished the season with two hits in his last 23 at-bats.

"When we dig into the numbers the last month and what probably the actual results would be, it’s a lot more in line with what he’s been his entire career," Boone said. "He’s had a couple, handful of balls that have just missed going out to centerfield. His walk rate has ticked up a little bit. He’s not chasing as much. He’s a lot closer [to] when we see him at his best, I feel like, over the last month. Just the results haven’t quite followed yet."

Sanchez caught seven of Tanaka’s 10 starts this season. Tanaka had a 4.26 ERA when Sanchez started as compared to 3.00 in one game with Higashioka and 1.74 in two with Erik Kratz behind the plate.