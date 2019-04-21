Help is on the way.

Maybe.

Despite the bad news about Aaron Judge’s oblique strain, an optimistic Aaron Boone said that Gary Sanchez, along with a few other players making good progress, return this week. Sanchez (calf) is slated to play in a minor-league rehab game with Class A Charleston Monday and, if all goes well, could join the team in Anaheim Tuesday. If he suffers no setbacks, Sanchez could be activated Wednesday, Boone said.

Sanchez was only one in the litany of injury updates – something of a daily ritual now that the Yankees have 13 players on the Injured List. Troy Tulowitzki (calf), Miguel Andujar (labrum tear) and Aaron Hicks (back) will be traveling to Tampa, and Hicks, Boone said, soon could be ready for rehab games. Hicks was battling an illness for a few days, Boone said, “but he’s doing really well and now it’s just building him up and getting him ready to play.

“I don’t think he’s too far off.”

Andujar, who’s trying to avoid season-ending surgery, and Tulowitzki aren’t “too far off potentially, either,” Boone said. Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) is doing “really well,” according to Boone, but the Yankees will monitor his progress for the next couple of days before determining how much longer he’ll be out.

As much can’t be said of Jacoby Ellsbury, who Boone said wasn’t close to a return. He’s also in Tampa.

Until one of the outfielders returns, the Yankees probably will stick with infielder Tyler Wade as the fourth outfield option. Wade, who started at shortstop Sunday, has played 16 major-league games in the outfield.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We feel comfortable with him being able to bounce around,” Boone said of Wade. “We’ll explore everything possible out there, and then you start to evaluate when they start to come back, when’s Giancarlo available. We’ll weigh those things on a daily basis, probably.”