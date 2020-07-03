Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, welcomed the couple’s first child on Tuesday.

Caden Gerrit Cole was born at 7:47 p.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

“Amy is doing excellent, and he’s doing excellent,” Cole practically beamed via conference call Friday.

Still, with the life-altering event taking place in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the question had to be asked:

Do Cole, who signed a record nine-year, $324 million contract over the winter, or his wife have any reservations about the pitcher reporting to the Stadium for spring training, which officially starts for the Yankees on Saturday?

The short answer is no.

“I certainly have confidence in my teammates, the staff, the Yankees, to keep us safe,” said Cole, 29. “My gosh, we worked like five months on this protocol [the 100-plus page operations manual], with a lot of outside counsel. So both of us want me to play. If there's some significant breakouts, or something that would really kind of put us in danger, we may adjust. But I have faith that we can get through this and get through it safely.”

Cole had a smile detectable through the phone as he talked about Caden.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He's a good mix of his dad and his mom,” Cole said. “He's absolutely adorable. He's got big blue eyes and, gosh, I just can't stop staring at him.”

The pitcher has received that kind of attention from Yankees fans since agreeing to his massive free-agent deal in December. Cole hopes, as everyone in the game does, the intended 60-game regular season and ensuing playoffs can go off without a hitch.

“There’s a desire across the country to watch baseball,” said Cole, who threw a three-inning simulated game Thursday and saw his fastball sitting at 95-99 mph. “Just driving into the Stadium the last few times, when people recognize you they get really excited and they wave and they smile and there's just not enough of that going around. I think as players we want to able to provide that [diversion] if we can. Maybe I'm a little bullish. I think we can do it, I hope we can do it. It's definitely going to be a challenge, but it's something we're all up to.”

The Yankees, in large part because of Cole’s signing, were considered co-favorites (along with the Dodgers) to win the 2020 title when spring training began in February. Cole sees no reason his team still shouldn’t be a favorite, especially after the long delay allowed injured players such as Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton and James Paxton to heal.

“We liked our chances in February not coming out of the gate 100-percent healthy so I gotta say that we really like our chances coming out of the gate 100-percent healthy,” Cole said.

As for Judge, limited to doing mostly conditioning in the spring because of a right rib fracture and collapsed lung, Cole faced the rightfielder – as well as Hicks and Luke Voit – during his Thursday sim game.

“He's swinging the bat well, he's pain-free,” Cole said of Judge.

Cole kept his arm in shape during the pause throwing in the backyard of his home in Greenwich, Connecticut, – at times doing so with Aaron Boone, who lives about 10 minutes away – or at the Stadium. He anticipates being stretched to at least five innings by the end of this three-week camp.

“Three innings with good velo and good load, 40-45 pitches is a great place to start,” Cole said.

And though there are plenty of people – mostly outside the game it seems – already are questioning the legitimacy of a shortened season and whomever wins the title, don’t count Cole in that category.

“There is only going to be one coronavirus World Series Champion and so that's unique in and of itself and I don't see why you wouldn't want to take that trophy home, especially when you know you're competing against your peers, and there's only going to be one of them,” Cole said. “We're champing at the bit.”