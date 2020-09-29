CLEVELAND – It took the Yankees all of four pitches to declare which team was going to show up for the playoffs.

Slumping horribly to end an uber streaky regular season and finish a surprising fifth in the expanded postseason field, the Yankees, behind Aaron Judge first-inning homer and Gerrit Cole dramatically outpitching presumed AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, embarrassed fourth-seeded Cleveland, 12-3, in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series at Progressive Field.

Masahiro Tanaka, a postseason stud throughout his Yankees career (5-3 with a 1.76 ERA in eight starts), can lead them into the Division round Wednesday night as he’ll be opposed by righthander Carlos Carrasco.

The Yankees, who limped into the postseason after losing six of their last eight games, outhit Cleveland, 15-8, getting homers from Judge, Gleyber Torres Giancarlo Stanton and Brett Gardner, who had a starring role after getting the nod in left over fa -favorite Clint Frazier.

And then there was Cole, signed to a record nine-year $324 million contract over the winter by managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner for exactly these kind of games.

Again paired with Kyle Higashioka – the case in Cole’s last four starts of the regular season in which he went 3-1 with a 1.00 ERA with 34 strikeouts and five walks in 27 innings – the ace struck out 13 over seven innings in which he allowed two runs, six hits and no walks. Cole, 30, became the first pitcher to record 12 or more strikeouts in three postseason games, according to ESPN Stats and Info. His 13 strikeouts were the second-most by a Yankees in a postseason game, only behind Roger Clemens’ 15 in Game 4 of the 2000 ALCS in Seattle.

"The stakes," Cole said Monday, when asked what he liked best about taking the ball in October.

Asked to expand on the answer, Cole, 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA this season, cracked a smile.

"They’re high," said Cole, who came in 6-4 with a 2.60 ERA in 10 career playoffs starts, including 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA in five outings last October for the Astros.

Tuesday those stakes were about as high as they come.

There isn’t much room for error to begin with in a best-of-three series that can be over in a blink of an eye, and even less room for error against Bieber, who went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 games and won the pitching triple crown (wins, ERA and strikeouts).

But Bieber, making his first career postseason start, wasn’t the pitcher who dominated lineups in the regular season, allowing a season-high seven runs (he allowed 14 runs total all year) and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings. Bieber, who never allowed more than three runs and never struck out fewer than eight in any of his starts, struck out seven.

The Yankees went with an aggressive approach against Bieber, a pitcher who struck out 122 batters in 77 1/3 innings, and were rewarded. They got homers from Judge early and Torres later in knocking Bieber out before he could complete five innings.

They hit Bieber immediately.

DJ LeMahieu, who had an MLB-high .364 batting average in becoming just the second big leaguer (Hall of Famer Ed Delahanty is the other) to win a batting crown in both leagues, led off the game by lining a 2-and-0 fastball to right for single.

Judge, with just one extra-base hit (a double) in his final 10 games after returning from the injured list, pounced on a first-pitch fastball, launching the 94-mph delivery to right-center, the ball just getting over the wall for the outfielder’s ninth career postseason homer.

It was a jarring start to the game for Cleveland and Beiber, who allowed exactly one first-inning run – and just three first-inning hits – all season.

Cole, who struck out four of the first five batters, allowed a two-out double to left-center by Josh Naylor (4-for-4) in the second but retired Roberto Perez on a liner to left to end the inning.

Aaron Hicks, with more walks (41) this season than strikeouts (38), worked a two-out walk in the third. Luke Voit, MLB’s home run leader with 22, doubled to make it 3-0.

Cleveland cut its deficit to 3-1 in the bottom half on an RBI double by Jose Ramirez but Cole, with two on and Carlos Santana at the plate, struck out the first baseman with a 99-mph fastball to end the threat.

Torres walked with one out in the fourth and came in on a double off the wall in left-center by Gardner to make it 4-1. After Higashioka reached on an infield single, LeMahieu’s second hit of the night made it 5-1.

Cleveland got one back in the bottom half on a Naylor bomb to center, but that would be all against Cole. Torres’ two-run homer off Bieber in the fifth made it 7-2. The Yankees added four runs in the seventh to make it 11-2 and closed out the scoring in the ninth on Stanton's homer.