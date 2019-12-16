TODAY'S PAPER
Gerrit Cole in town for physical and introductory news conference

Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 22 in Houston. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Gerrit Cole arrived in New York on Monday for his physical examination, the last step in concluding the nine-year, $324 million contract the righthander agreed to with the Yankees last week.

The top free agent on this year’s market signed baseballs for fans outside his Manhattan hotel and answered “of course” when he was asked if he was excited to be joining the Yankees, according to a video on TMZ Sports.

The Yankees are expected to introduce their new ace in a lavish Yankee Stadium news conference. But Tuesday’s expected inclement weather could push the event to Wednesday at the earliest.

Round three for Warren? The Yankees have agreed to a minor-league contract with Adam Warren in a deal that could lead to the righthander’s third stint with the team. Warren, 32, underwent Tommy John surgery in September and might not pitch in the majors until 2021. He has a 3.18 ERA in 246 games in parts of seven seasons with the Yankees. He also appeared in over 20 games apiece for the Padres, Cubs and Mariners.

