It is not the overriding question Yankees general manager Brian Cashman asks himself when he pursues any player – let alone a star like Gerrit Cole – but it is high on the list:

Can the player handle New York?

There are more than a few examples of players brought in by the Yankees over the years who could not, of course, cautionary tales such as Javier Vazquez, Kevin Brown, A.J. Burnett and Sonny Gray, just to name a small handful of the train wrecks never fully out of Cashman’s mind.

Needless to say, the can-handle-New-York box Cole, upon whom the Yankees bestowed a record nine-year $324 million contract last week, was checked off for Cashman.

The 29-year-old, in fact, checked it off in Cashman’s eyes years earlier when he chose not to sign with the Yankees after they drafted him out of Lutheran High School (Calif.) in the first round of the 2008 draft and instead went to UCLA on scholarship.

In other words, not signing with the Yankees showed Cashman that Cole, expected to be officially introduced in a press conference this week, could handle playing for them.

“I would use the examples of how he's willing to just bet on himself,” Cashman said during last week’s winter meetings in San Diego. “So I don't think many high school kids being drafted in the first round by their childhood dream team, with financial components coming their way that far exceeded what a college scholarship would be worth, would say, ‘I'm going to college because it'll all work out and I'm going to bet on myself.’”

And that supreme self-confidence continued into his professional career, with Cole perfectly setting himself up for the kind of payday, a record-setter for a pitcher, he ultimately received.

“Fighting through six years of service time through two franchises, Pittsburgh and Houston, and willing to say, ‘I'm going to not be open to an extension and I'm going to go to see what it's going to be like in free agency for myself and put myself in a position to have a free choice,’” Cashman said. “I mean those are very competitive decisions. So I would say those are examples of someone who's talking the talk and then shows you can walk the walk.”

Cole dealt with the pressure of a “walk year” as well as anyone in recent memory, going 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA last season with the Astros, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young Award voting.

More?

The righthander, 94-52 with a 3.22 ERA in his big-league career with the Pirates and Astros, went 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA in five starts in the 2019 playoffs. Overall in the postseason Cole is 6-4 with a 2.60 ERA in 10 outings.

“There's no guarantee for anybody on any level,” Cashman said, still talking about evaluating players, Cole in particular, and their ability to perform in New York. “But you try to have your takeaways from the people that coach them, that played alongside of them, and see how they react in the crazy environment of, obviously, playoff baseball and World Series baseball. And listen, he has is checked every box thus far.”

Cashman led a Yankees’ contingent – one that included manager Aaron Boone, new pitching coach Matt Blake and special adviser Andy Pettitte – to Cole’s native California the week before the winter meetings to make an organizational pitch to the ace. Boone, not that he had doubts, quickly reached the conclusion Cole will be just fine in the cauldron of the Bronx.

“His mindset,” Boone said. “Everything that we (saw). We got to spend a lot of time together and really learn about him and him about us. Everything suggests this is a guy that would thrive anywhere but, I’m confident, especially in New York.”