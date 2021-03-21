TAMPA, Fla. — Whether he meant to or not, Aaron Boone dropped some pretty big news on a sleepy Sunday morning Zoom call:

The manager expects to have Gary Sanchez catch Gerrit Cole on Opening Day.

Boone’s unusually direct reveal about Sanchez came during an answer to a question about the return of backup catcher Kyle Higashioka from a side injury.

Higashioka, who was paired with Cole in the second half of last season and replaced Sanchez as the No. 1 catcher during the postseason, caught Cole on Sunday against the Blue Jays in Dunedin.

Boone was asked if this was a "preview" of the battery he was going to employ on April 1 against Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

"No," Boone said, before explaining some of his thoughts behind starting Higashioka on Sunday (he wanted to play Sanchez back-to-back on Friday and Saturday is the gist of it).

Then came the bombshell.

"I would expect Gary to be behind there on Opening Day," Boone said.

Sanchez was also expected to follow Boone as one of the Yankees on Sunday’s pregame Zoom interviews. But the team scratched Sanchez from that duty and the catcher will address the media on Monday.

The restoration of Sanchez to the No. 1 catcher’s job has been expected ever since he opened spring training by hitting the cover off the ball. Even though Boone benched Sanchez in the playoffs because of his season-long struggles and the Yankees had the option of non-tendering him over the offseason, there was never any competition for the top spot behind the plate once spring training began.

It was Sanchez’s job to lose and he didn’t lose it.

But it is a surprise that Boone has decided not to pair Cole with Higashioka, at least for the opener. Those two meshed well in 2020, with Cole throwing to a 1.00 ERA with Higashioka behind the plate in four regular-season starts and 2.95 in three postseason outings. In eight games with Sanchez catching, Cole’s ERA was 3.91.

In Cole’s four spring training outings, he has pitched to Higashioka twice, Sanchez once and non-roster catcher Rob Brantly once. Brantly was called into service after Higashioka strained his side on March 14.