TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery rejoin team in Iowa

Gerrit Cole of the Yankees delivers a pitch

Gerrit Cole of the Yankees delivers a pitch to the Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field on July 29 in St Petersburg, Fla. Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery could be back in the Yankees’ rotation as early as next week.

The pitchers, both put on the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 3, met the Yankees at nearby Dubuque Regional Airport early Thursday afternoon and were in uniform (obviously not active) going through warmups before the Field of Dreams Game against the White Sox.

"They actually got here about 30 minutes before us, waited for us on the tarmac and then came here with us," Boone said. "Certainly good to have them back."

Boone said the pitchers will likely throw bullpen sessions Friday in Chicago, where the three-game series against the White Sox continues Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"I would say [they’re] close," Boone said. "Tomorrow [Friday] is important. See how they are after their bullpens, but pretty optimistic that if [those] go well, there’s a chance they’re back in the rotation the early part of next week."

Stick to the script

Boone said Bull Durham is actually his favorite baseball movie.

"But Field of Dreams is right up there," he said.

Do it again

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced before the game that there would be a second Field of Dreams Game at this site next year. Speaking about an hour before Manfred, Boone indicated that would be something he would be on board with.

"I think it’s cool we’re in the Midwest in an area that’s not heavily populated," Boone said. "There’s something kind of cool about the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees busing into this place. I think there’s something just kind of majestic about that. It’s cool…As far as coming back, this venue hopefully stands, whether it’s us coming back or other teams, this feels like something that could and should be a yearly thing for the game. Obviously I think you get other teams involved in that, but this would seem to have that potential."

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Blake Griffin of the Nets attempts a jump
Griffin returns to Nets with 'unfinished business' in mind
Trevor Williams of the Mets pitches against the
Mets notes: Trevor Williams debuts, Javier Baez still out, injury updates
Members of the Chicago White Sox and the
Field of Dreams Game a home run for baseball
Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates his walk-off
Rieber: Alonso walks the walk and talks the talk
Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates with teammates
Alonso's walk-off HR completes Mets' sweep of Nationals
Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts during training
Judge takes a new philosophy into preseason opener
Didn’t find what you were looking for?