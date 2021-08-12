DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery could be back in the Yankees’ rotation as early as next week.

The pitchers, both put on the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 3, met the Yankees at nearby Dubuque Regional Airport early Thursday afternoon and were in uniform (obviously not active) going through warmups before the Field of Dreams Game against the White Sox.

"They actually got here about 30 minutes before us, waited for us on the tarmac and then came here with us," Boone said. "Certainly good to have them back."

Boone said the pitchers will likely throw bullpen sessions Friday in Chicago, where the three-game series against the White Sox continues Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"I would say [they’re] close," Boone said. "Tomorrow [Friday] is important. See how they are after their bullpens, but pretty optimistic that if [those] go well, there’s a chance they’re back in the rotation the early part of next week."

Stick to the script

Boone said Bull Durham is actually his favorite baseball movie.

"But Field of Dreams is right up there," he said.

Do it again

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced before the game that there would be a second Field of Dreams Game at this site next year. Speaking about an hour before Manfred, Boone indicated that would be something he would be on board with.

"I think it’s cool we’re in the Midwest in an area that’s not heavily populated," Boone said. "There’s something kind of cool about the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees busing into this place. I think there’s something just kind of majestic about that. It’s cool…As far as coming back, this venue hopefully stands, whether it’s us coming back or other teams, this feels like something that could and should be a yearly thing for the game. Obviously I think you get other teams involved in that, but this would seem to have that potential."