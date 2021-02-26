TAMPA, Fla. – The Yankees appear determined to end this particular narrative ASAP.

The assumption of most people going into the spring was that Kyle Higashioka, ace Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher late last season and throughout the 2020 postseason, would continue in that role in 2021.

But Aaron Boone shot that down the day pitchers and catchers reported and, so far this spring, Gary Sanchez has been Cole’s primary catcher in bullpen sides and live batting practice sessions.

And that will continue for the start of the Grapefruit League season, which begins Sunday at Steinbrenner Field.

Boone said Sanchez would serve as the DH for that game but would be behind the plate Monday against the Tigers, also at Steinbrenner Field, when Cole makes his spring debut.

"No," Boone said last week during his spring training kickoff press conference of again pairing Cole with Higashioka. "We’ll come in with the idea that whether it’s Gary or Kyle, they’ll both work with all of our pitchers here in the spring, whether it’s in bullpens and then into the spring games."

Boone said he would release the list of pitchers expected to follow King to the mound on Saturday. The fourth-year manager said to expect pretty much all of "the regulars" to see time either Sunday or Monday with the exception of Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton, but not because of any injury issues.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Just kind of preference and [based on] conversations I have with all of our guys and each individual and how we want to build them up and stuff," Boone said. "So they're good and ready to go. But I'll probably wait a few days with Gardy and G."

Boone also said the Yankees’ first "three or four games" would be seven innings, which is an option for teams as part of MLB’s tweaked spring training operations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic since clubs have fewer available players in camp than usual. Through March 13, as long as they’re in agreement, teams can shorten spring games to seven or five innings. After March 14, the games can still be shortened to seven innings.

Thanks but no

One of the horrifying sights of the 2020 Yankees season was Masahiro Tanaka, on the first day of Spring Training II last July 4, taking a Giancarlo Stanton liner off his forehead, causing a concussion.

Yankees pitchers have been throwing simulated games all week and none have used a protective L-screen, which is not unusual. Tanaka, speaking a few days after the incident, said he would not use one in the future, par for the course for the vast majority of pitchers. And that includes others who have been hit by screaming liners before. Such as Corey Kluber, whose 2019 season ended in his seventh start when a comebacker off the bat of the Marlins’ Brian Anderson broke his right forearm. The veteran, forced to throw from behind them in the minors, has never liked it.

"I’m not a big fan of the L-screen," Kluber said after throwing a two-inning sim game at Steinbrenner Field. "Just having that visual there, that screen in front of you [in the minors], it didn’t sit right with me. I felt like I had to kind of throw around it. That different visual kind of messed with me."