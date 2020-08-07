Inability to use video rooms has affected some in MLB

The shutdown of in-game video rooms is affecting teams all across baseball . . .but it’s hurting certain players more than others, according to Gerrit Cole.

The rule, which prevents the use of video rooms in-game because of COVID-19 concerns, doesn’t allow players to review their at-bats before going up again and has received some blowback from hitters who rely on the technology to parse pitcher strategy.

“I don’t typically rely on it very often, so I haven’t noticed not being able to use it,” Cole said Friday. He acknowledged, however, that some players use it constantly.

“Certainly, if the lineup relies on it more often than not, it would be a disadvantage to anyone that’s created that habit as a comfort,” Cole said. “So I would say, by and large, [it affects] probably more so the hitters than the pitchers, but there’s [also] probably a group of pitchers that goes in and looks at it every inning.”

Gio Urshela falls into the category of players who consulted in-game video to prepare for at-bats.

“Yeah, it’s been hard,” he said. “I used to use it a lot, especially watching my at- bats when I felt like something was wrong . . . It’s a little bit difficult. I’m trying to do my best trying to [figure out] what I feel during the at-bat and then see [what I can do] the at-bat after.”

Despite the disadvantage, Urshela has been doing just fine. Going into Friday’s game, he was 12-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Notes & quotes: Cole likely will pitch Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Aaron Boone said. Game 2 probably will be a bullpen game . . . Mike Tauchman earned his sixth start in the last 11 games Friday, and Boone said the outfielder will continue to get at- bats as he produces. “He’s been playing great for us,” he said. “It clicks at different times for different people . . . He’s talented, first of all. He’s a guy who has power, can run, can defend and I think he’s finally gotten an opportunity at the big-league level.” Tauchman was 7-for-19 (.368) with three RBIs entering Friday.