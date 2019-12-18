Gerrit Cole opened his introductory Yankees news conference Wednesday by calling up managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, agent Scott Boras and wife, Amy, to the podium.

He reached under the podium and pulled out the sign he brought to a Yankee game when he was a youth.

That sign, photographed in 2001 by Newsday’s Bill Perlman, then of the Newark Star Ledger, read: “YANKEE FAN TODAY TOMORROW FOREVER.”

“I’m here,” Cole said. “I’ve always been here.”

Cole signed a nine-year deal worth $324 million.

“It was my dream,” Cole, 29, said about why he chose the Yankees. “I had a second opportunity to chase it.”

Cole, whom the Yankees drafted but failed to sign in 2008 and were unsuccessful trading for two offseasons ago, gives them the ace they’ve believed was missing. The Yankees won 103 games last season but fell to the Astros in six game in the ALCS, with Cole winning Game 3 of the series at the Stadium.

Cole, a southern California native who grew up a Yankees fan but in the shadow of Angels Stadium, went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA last season with the Astros in finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young Award voting. He soars to the head of a Yankees rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ.

With Erik Boland