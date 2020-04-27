Cole loves analytics but respects the human element

Gerrit Cole is well aware of his reputation as being analytically obsessed, a no-stone-unturned stickler for any detail that might provide him even the slightest edge on the mound.

It’s a characteristic of the Yankees ace that quickly stood out this spring to his new teammates and manager – “his attention to detail is special,” Aaron Boone said early in spring training – something Cole doesn’t hide from and is proud of.

“I’ve gotten a reputation for the analytics,” Cole said in March. “I think I can understand them, and I can translate them.”

Both for himself and his teammates, with whom Cole during spring training often could be seen holding impromptu discussions about what he calls “the craft.”

There is a “but,” however, a caveat the 29-year-old Cole, in an interview by his locker at Steinbrenner Field shortly before Major League Baseball shut down as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, expanded upon.

The righthander has without question benefited from analytics and his understanding of how to integrate them into his game, but he indicated they’re not the reason for him becoming one of the best pitchers, if not the best at the moment, in the sport.

“For me they’re not an absolute,” said Cole, coming off a 2019 season in which he went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA and struck out 326 batters in 212 1/3 innings, all of which helped him to finish second to Houston teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young voting. “I certainly learned how to pitch in this game without them. My belief is while you’re out on the mound, you’re not going to reference the iPad or the analytics or have your pitching coach tell you what your spin axis or your spin rate is while you’re out there.”

The Yankees, of course, have spent recent years transitioning themselves into an organization if not at the forefront of the usage of analytics and data science as it relates to all aspects of the game, then certainly close to the forefront.

Besides the obvious – the record-setting nine-year $324-million free agent contract – that commitment to garnering and using all forms of information was a significant part of what Cole found appealing in the Yankees, the team he grew up rooting for.

Cole, after all, had just been a part of, and flourished with, a franchise with a similar commitment. The Astros, a team that, headlines aside this offseason because of their widespread cheating as it related to sigh-stealing during the 2017 season that brought sanctions from MLB, experienced its share of success stories with their pitchers, that dedication while maybe not the sole reason why, definitely was a contributing factor according to those pitchers.

Cole was among those, going a combined 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA in 2018 and ’19 after being traded to Houston from Pittsburgh.

“The analytics are information, they’re there to help you better understand yourself, better understand the league, maybe sometimes correlate a good pitch analytically to a good feel,” Cole said. “But in the end, we’re craftsman and there’s a massive amount of human element to this game, especially in the most crucial of games. What’s unique is we have 162 of these games, so in a sense you can’t ignore the sample size of the analytics and what is deemed to be true. But then you have to play somebody seven times and beat them four out of seven . . . when it’s all on the line, people can deviate whenever they want in order to get an edge, in order to counteract or maybe they feel like they’re getting an advantage. It comes down to basic baseball, really, kind of down at the end. So I always try to keep that in mind.”