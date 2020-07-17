It was yet one more time on the mound when Gerrit Cole looked regular season-ready.

And after a not-quite-as-dominant-as-before but still impressive outing against his teammates Friday night at the Stadium in an intrasquad game — one in which the Yankees experimented with pumping in crowd noise — the next time Cole takes the mound, it will be just that: the regular season. The Yankees are scheduled to start Thursday night against the defending champion Nationals in Washington.

Cole has seemed game-ready for a couple of weeks at least. He came out blazing even before camp officially began, with his fastball sitting at 95-99 mph on July 2 in a simulated game.

“He’s pretty close to game speed,” pitching coach Matt Blake said that day after watching Cole face Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit. “We’re in a game-ready velocity now. It’s just about fine-tuning it and sustaining it over longer pitch counts. So I think he feels good about where he is.”

Cole, coming off an electric 5 2/3-inning, 84-pitch intrasquad outing last Sunday in which he struck out nine, was on a similar pitch count Friday as he faced Nick Tropeano (West Islip, Stony Brook University), a non-roster invitee who also pitched well.

Cole allowed a single to left by leadoff man Mike Tauchman after a nine-pitch plate appearance but got Gleyber Torres to fly out, then watched second baseman Tyler Wade make a nice over-the-shoulder catch on Mike Ford's flare, resulting in an inning-ending double play.

Cole coasted through a 1-2-3 second and struck out the side — Chris Iannetta, Estevan Florial and Kyle Holder — in the third. After Tauchman’s leadoff walk, Cole retired 10 straight, with Ford’s homer to right breaking that streak in the fourth. Miguel Andujar homered to right-center to make it back-to-back shots.

Though it was just an intrasquad game, Cole’s approach, which has continually stood out to teammates, mirrored what it will be for the regular season.

“When I stepped in the box, facing him the first time, I tried to give him a ‘Hey, G, how’s it going?’ ” Judge said earlier in camp, recalling his first at-bat against Cole in that July 2 simulated game. “He just looked right through me. That shows you what kind of competitor he is. It doesn’t matter if it’s practice or live BP or the game, he’s the real deal.”

Judge later added, “He’s something special. It was fun facing him [July 2] as the first live BP that I had in quite a few months. So to see the best in the game was pretty fun right out of the gate. He’s such a competitor.”

From the time he walked in the clubhouse on Day 1 of spring training in February, teammates gravitated toward Cole, whose reputation for an uber focus on data and details already was long established.

Cole quickly established himself as a team leader, especially among the pitchers, many of whom could be seen just about every day gathering around him at his locker — or theirs — for in-depth discussions about the craft.

Brett Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankee — he was drafted in 2005 — and one of the most respected voices in the clubhouse, took note early in Spring Training 1.0 of the impact Cole already was having.

“I see the way that he works, not just the way that he works for himself but the way he interacts with his teammates and makes others around him better,” Gardner said then. “Loves talking pitching and I’ve been very impressed — obviously it’s very early — but the little bit he’s been out there, I’ve been impressed with his command, his conviction with his pitches. We’re obviously very lucky to have him, not just on the field but in the clubhouse. He’s been a great fit.”