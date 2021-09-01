ANAHEIM, Calif. – Gerrit Cole essentially said enough is enough.

The righthander, with his club stumbling a bit after a 13-game winning streak, made sure the Yankees’ four-game losing streak stopped there, striking out 15 over seven electric innings Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over the Angels at Angel Stadium.

The Yankees (77-56), who finished this three-city, nine-game trip with a 5-4 record, came into the night eight games behind the Rays in the AL East and two games ahead of Boston for the AL’s top wild-card slot.

Cole, a native of the area and therefore pitching in front of a bevy of family friends, allowed one run and four hits. Cole, who came into the night 3-0 with a 0.51 ERA in his last three starts since coming off the COVID-19 IL, improved to 14-6 with a 2.73 ERA.

Cole’s 15 strikeouts – which correlated with him inducing a career-best 32 swings-and-misses, according to YES – gave him nine games of at least double-digit strikeouts this season, tying him with David Cone (1998) for the most such games in franchise history.

The Yankees, 1-for-10 with six stranded in Tuesday night’s 6-4 loss, got a big two-out, two-run single in the third from Luke Voit, an RBI single by Brett Gardner in the fourth to make it 3-0 and Aaron Judge’s 30th homer of the season, a rocket to left in the eighth, that made it 4-1. Judge went 2-for-3 with a walk to improve to 18 for his last 36.

Aroldis Chapman worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 25th save.

The Angels (66-68) finally got to Cole in the sixth when Jack Mayfield, who hit a grand slam Monday night, led off with a single and leadoff man David Fletcher, laced an RBI double into the gap in left-center to make it 3-1. Cole, however, struck out Shohei Ohtani – for the third time in the game – swinging at a 99-mph fastball, Phil Gosselin swinging at a slider and Jared Walsh, on his 101st pitch, with a 100-mph fastball. Cole struck out two more in the seventh, ending it at 116 pitches, his second highest total this season behind the 129 he threw in a 1-0 shutout July 10 at Houston.

The Yankees, who grounded into five double plays Tuesday night, grounded into another in the first inning Wednesday when Anthony Rizzo, after a leadoff single by DJ LeMahieu, bounced into a 4-6-3 double play.

After Cole struck out two in a perfect 16-pitch first, the Angels put their first runner in scoring position in the second. Jared Walsh led off the inning with a double to right-center, but Cole retired three straight, striking out Justin Upton swinging at a 99-mph fastball and getting Brandon Marsh and Max Stassi to ground out.

The Yankees had their first scoring chance in the third and came through.

LeMahieu worked a two-out walk and Rizzo roped a seed off the glove of Walsh, the first baseman, the ball continuing down the rightfield line for a single that allowed LeMahieu to take third. Angels starter Packy Naughton, wanting no part of Judge, walked the rightfielder on four pitches to load the bases for Voit. The designated hitter sent a first-pitch changeup back up the middle for a two-run single, more than enough for Cole on this night.

David Fletcher singled with two outs in the bottom half, but Cole struck out Ohtani, whom he K’d in the first, swinging at a 99-mph fastball, giving the pitcher five strikeouts through three.

The Yankees tacked on in the fourth. Rougned Odor executed a drag bunt for a one-out single, went to second on a ground out by Andrew Velazquez and came in on a sharp single to center by Gardner.

Cole started the bottom half by striking out Gosselin, who hurt the Yankees Tuesday night with a two-out, two-run single, on a slider. He struck out Walsh and Justin Upton on 99-mph fastballs to make it four straight strikeouts and ran that total to six by striking out Marsh and Stassi to start the fifth.