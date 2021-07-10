HOUSTON – On Saturday night, Gerrit Cole turned in his best performance – by far – since news broke in early June that Major League Baseball intended to crack down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.

Cole’s stellar effort over nine innings in which he allowed three hits, walked two and struck out 12 in a 1-0 victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park had an interesting sidebar, too -- Aaron Judge’s apparent troll job on the Astros' Jose Altuve. More on that later, though.

After Aaron Boone opted to stay with Cole in the ninth against his old team rather than bring in struggling closer Aroldis Chapman, Altuve singled on Cole's first pitch of the inning. Michael Brantley flied to center on a 3-and-2 pitch, the 10th pitch of the at-bat. Cole then struck out Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Alvarez on six pitches to end it, leaving him at 129 pitches.

Gurriel struck out on a low, outside 0-and-2 slider, unable to check his swing. After a mound visit from Boone, Cole struck out Alvarez on a 99-mph 0-and-2 fastball to end it.

It was the second straight three-hit shutout by the Yankees against the Astros.

After launching his 21st homer of the season -- a moonshot off Zack Greinke in the third inning -- as Judge approached third, he ever-so-slightly cinched the top of his jersey together, a la Altuve as he arrived at home plate after hitting the walk-off homer off Chapman to win Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS in this building.

(It has been speculated/rumored that Altuve had a buzzer of some kind under his shirt and knew which pitch was coming that night, the reason he didn’t want his shirt to be ripped off during the celebration at home plate.)

Altuve, fairly or not, has been the face of the illegal sign-stealing scheme the Astros engaged in during the 2017-18 seasons. Judge, the runaway AL Rookie of the Year in 2017, finished second to Altuve in that year's MVP voting.

Judge, among the most outspoken of the Yankees in spring training 2020 while discussing MLB’s punishment of the Astros, which most people inside the game found insufficient, said, among other things, that they should have been stripped of their title. Judge also acknowledged having deleted a congratulatory tweet he sent out in 2017 after Altuve won the MVP.

That entertaining sidebar aside, Cole’s outing hands-down was the most significant part of the night when it comes to the Yankees’ prospects long-term this season.

Cole came in 8-4 with a 2.91 ERA but 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA in his previous six starts, his spin rate noticeably down in that stretch.

"There's guys around the league that succeed with low spin numbers and stuff, and with Gerrit’s mentality and how he studies hitters and how prepared he is when he goes out to pitch, I mean, seriously, there's no doubt in my mind that he's one of the best pitchers in the game," said Sunday’s starter, Jameson Taillon, a former teammate of Cole’s with the Pirates. "I think he just needs to go out there and have a game where he kind of feels that, too."

Without question, that occurred Saturday night against the AL West-leading Astros, who despite missing Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman still have one of the more imposing lineups in the game. But Saturday’s group was completely held in check by Cole, who saw only two Astros reach second base and retired the first nine he faced.

Greinke allowed one run and three hits in four innings. It was never explained why he came out after four innings and 65 pitches (he threw 100 pitches and 7 2/3 innings in his previous start, July 4 at Cleveland).

Cole struck out Yuli Gurriel looking at a slider to end the first, then struck out Yordan Alvarez looking at a 98-mph fastball for the first out of the second, then made it three straight Ks when Kyle Tucker struck out swinging at a 99-mph fastball.

When Cole next took the mound, he had a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Judge obliterating a 2-and-1 Greinke changeup to left with two outs in the third.

Cole, meanwhile, made it nine straight retired to start the game in the bottom half, needing just eight pitches in the perfect frame that left him at 33 pitches through three.

The streak ended at nine as Cole walked Altuve on six pitches to start the fourth, then followed that by walking Michael Brantley on four pitches.

Cole quickly recovered, striking out Gurriel swinging at a 99-mph fastball and getting Alvarez to ground into a 4-6-3 double play.

The Astros put their second runner in scoring position an inning later when Abraham Toro flared a single to center and stole second on Myles Straw’s strikeout, but Martin Maldonado grounded to second to end the inning.