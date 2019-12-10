TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
44° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees will make 'championship-caliber' offer to Gerrit Cole, Brian Cashman says

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts to an out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of Game 5 of a baseball American League Division Series in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.  Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

By Erik Boland
SAN DIEGO – The Yankees are, and have been, all-in on the player Brian Cashman called his and the organization’s “white whale.”

Whether the GM finally lands Gerrit Cole, whom the Yankees drafted but failed to sign in 2008 and were unsuccessful trading for two offseasons ago, is very much up in the air, but that determination could come soon.

Cashman said Tuesday he has the go-ahead from managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner to put forth a “championship-caliber” offer, and the man receiving those offers in the big-money sweepstakes predicted the possibility of a quick resolution.

“Normally when you have these many people involved and you’re that far along, it’s probable that something can get done in the short term,” agent Scott Boras said Tuesday on the second day of the annual winter meetings.

Asked later how “close” he felt to consummating a deal – whether it be with the Yankees or the other favorite, the Angels, or some other team – Boras said: “ 'Close' has a broad definition, but we’re certainly well into the negotiation process to where you can say you can potentially see a finish line. As to how long that takes, I’m not sure. I’ll just say that we're actively negotiating with a good number of teams.”

The Yankees, whom the native Californian Cole grew up rooting for, and the Angels, Cole’s hometown team, have long been considered the heavy favorites to sign the 29-year-old righthander. Both teams, among others, have made offers, though early Tuesday night it wasn’t clear the figures involved. Boras also referenced “two” mystery teams that entered the fold earlier in the day Tuesday, clubs for obvious reasons he declined to name. The Dodgers, not one of the mystery teams, are heavily in the mix as well.

Regardless, with Stephen Strasburg off the board – the second-best pitcher on the market, also a Boras client, agreed to a seven-year $245 million deal Monday with the Nationals – a significant monetary bar was set. Industry expectation is Cole will get a package of at least $275 million and quite possibility one that exceeds $300 million.

“I can't guarantee we're going to wind up with the player,” Cashman said. “I can just guarantee a championship-caliber effort on our part, with the sign of the cross from ownership with that. If it turns out to be us, we will feel good about improving our club in that direction and if it doesn't turn out to be us then we'll sleep well at night knowing we put a strong effort toward trying to secure the talent.”

