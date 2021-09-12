Gerrit Cole played catch in the outfield at Citi Field before Sunday night’s Subway Series finale and then proclaimed himself ready to start on Tuesday in Baltimore.

"Feels good," said Cole, who left his last start a week ago Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. "On track for Tuesday."

Cole said last week that he hoped he caught the injury before it became a bigger issue. He said he doesn’t expect to have any restrictions on Tuesday.

"Be able to do my job," he said. "I have no apprehension moving or pitching. Normal catch today, normal catch tomorrow."

Velazquez sent down

Bronx-born shortstop Andrew Velazquez, who became a fan favorite after being called up on Aug. 9, was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Clarke Schmidt, Sunday’s starting pitcher.

"It was difficult," manager Aaron Boone said. "Obviously, he’s come up here and been a spark for us. Played really well for us. My message to him was . . . making him very much aware of not only from the players’ standpoint of how much respect he’s gained in there, but also from myself and the coaches. He’s been a big part of this now, this season and frankly, I expect him to be a big part of it moving forward."

Velazquez, who scored the winning run on Saturday night and hit .234 in 26 games, will be required to spend 10 days in the minors unless he is called up to replace someone who goes on the injured list.

Extra bases

Boone said Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder strain) is "doing a lot better" but has not started throwing yet . . . Clint Frazier will not return this season, Boone said. Frazier went on the injured list in early July with what initially was called vertigo and later amended to a vision issue . . . The Yankees’ game at Fenway Park on Sept. 26 has been selected for ESPN’s "Sunday Night Baseball" and will start at 7 p.m.