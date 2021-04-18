Things were bad for the Yankees. Now they are worse.

They lost their fifth game in a row on Sunday to fall to 5-10 this season, but what made their 4-2 loss to the Rays at Yankee Stadium hurt even more was that the Yankees’ starting pitcher was Gerrit Cole.

Their ace had a strong outing. It was not strong enough to overcome more sloppy defense and tepid run support.

Net result: A three-game sweep by the Rays (8-8), and an early-season crisis for manager Aaron Boone.

The Yankees have been outscored, 30-14, in their 0-5 stretch since Cole won on Monday, beating the Blue Jays.

The Rays’ go-ahead run came on a run-scoring double by Yoshi Tsutsugo in the seventh inning, on Cole’s final pitch of the day.

The game began predictably for the Rays’ batters, who mostly flailed at Cole’s offerings, managing to get on in the first two innings only when Cole hit Joey Wendle with a pitch.

Aaron Judge did, though, probably save a run with a diving catch in rightfield to end the second inning on a ball hit by Tsutsugo.

The Yankees took the lead in the bottom of the second on a line-drive home run to rightfield by Giancarlo Stanton, his third of the season, off Andrew Kittredge, who faced only the first six Yankees, as planned.

But the top of the third brought two Rays runs — and more of the sloppy defense that has marked the Yankees’ season.

After Mike Zunino singled, Kevin Kiermaier hit a bloop single in front of Aaron Hicks in centerfield. Because of the uncertainty over whether Hicks would catch it, Zunino froze, and should have been an easy forceout at second.

But Hicks bobbled the ball, allowing Zunino to get to second base safely. The next batter, Yandy Diaz, also singled to center, and Hicks again bobbled the ball, allowing Kiermaier to go from second base to third. Hicks was charged with an error.

As a result, when Manuel Margot hit a fly ball to leftfield, Kiermaier was able to score the go-ahead run from third.

Even that play brought sloppiness with it. Leftfielder Clint Frazier threw the ball back to no one in particular in the infield, and Diaz took second base.

The pitchers got into grooves, with the Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough retiring seven Yankees in a row through the fourth and Cole retiring nine straight Rays through the fifth, at which point he had seven strikeouts.

The Yankees tied it at 2 in the fifth when DJ LeMahieu hit a Jeter-ian, two-out single to rightfield to score Gio Urshela, who had led off with a double.

Cole came out in the sixth and extended his streak of retired Rays to 12, with two more strikeouts.

After beginning the seventh with his 10th strikeout, Cole’s stretch of 13 consecutive outs ended with Wendle singling up the middle.

Tsutsugo then doubled to right-center on a changeup, driving in Wendle to make it 3-2, on Cole’s 109th pitch, and Cole was done for the day.

He gave up five hits over 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and struck out 10 with no walks.

Yarbrough, a soft-throwing lefty, departed with two outs in the seventh after an excellent outing. He allowed one run and two hits in five innings, striking out four and walking two. Entering the day, his ERA was over 6.00.

Before the eighth, fans at Yankee Stadium and players from both teams paid tribute to the Yankees’ Jay Bruce, who announced before the game that he would retire as a player after Sunday’s game.

Diego Castillo retired Judge, Hicks and Stanton in order in the eighth, including Judge and Stanton on strikeouts.

Wendle homered off Darren O’Day in the ninth to make it 4-2.

Jeffrey Springs recorded his first career save in the bottom of the ninth.

The Yankees totaled three hits.

Notes & quotes: Boone said C Gary Sanchez (fingers) was available on Sunday if needed . . . Boone said Domingo German probably will start a game against Cleveland this coming week.