The Rays’ domination of the Yankees continued on Monday night.

Tampa Bay battered ace Gerrit Cole for a pair of home runs in the first two innings. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow held the Yankees hitless for five innings. And the Tampa Bay bullpen — though depleted with seven pitchers on the injured list — warded off a late comeback attempt.

Added together, the Rays beat the Yankees for the seventh time in their eight meetings, this time 5-3 at the Stadium, to push their AL East lead to 4 ½ games.

Once Glasnow was out of the game, the Yankees made it close, with Gio Urshela hitting a solo homer in the seventh and Luke Voit adding a two-run shot (No. 13) in the eighth. They brought the tying run to the plate three times in the eighth and ninth innings, but with Voit on deck, DJ LeMahieu grounded out to end the game.

The Rays dented Cole early with home runs by Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier and then wore him down until he was lifted after five innings. Cole didn’t have a clean inning, needed at least 18 pitches to get through each of the five frames and was done at 103 total pitches. He gave up eight hits, walked four and allowed four runs, striking out seven.

The home run has been an issue for Cole all season. When Choi hit a two-run homer in the first and Kiermaier hit a solo shot in the second, it brought Cole's total to 12 home runs allowed in 43 innings. He is tied with Toronto’s Ross Stripling for the most home runs allowed this season. Of the 20 runs scored off Cole this season, 16 have come via the long ball.

Choi’s was a two-out rocket into the seats in rightfield on a 1-and-2 slider. He is 9-for-17 with six extra-base hits against Cole. Kiermaier’s 411-foot homer came on a 97-mph fastball and landed in the second deck in rightfield.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Glasnow was virtually unhittable through six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out nine. His fastball hummed in the 97-98-mph range and he left a number of Yankees flailing at his off-speed and breaking pitches.

Glasnow took a no-hitter into the sixth before LeMahieu beat out a long throw by shortstop Willy Adames from the third-base hole for an infield hit. LeMahieu initially was called out by first-base umpire Roberto Ortiz, but the Yankees asked for a replay review and the 27-second examination showed LeMahieu hitting the base just before the throw entered Choi’s glove.

The danger of any controversy was erased two batters later when Mike Ford singled off diving second baseman Brandon Lowe and into rightfield. An error by outfielder Hunter Renfroe put two runners in scoring position with two outs, but Clint Frazier struck out to end the threat.

Glasnow exited with a 5-0 lead after the Rays scored a run in the fifth on Manuel Margot’s single and another in the sixth on Choi's RBI single.

Urshela ended the shutout by greeting Edgar Garcia with a home run to rightfield. Garcia also gave up Voit’s homer to leftfield.