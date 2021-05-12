ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gerrit Cole has seldom been better in his time in pinstripes, an already high bar.

The Yankees needed every bit of that brilliance Wednesday night.

The righthander, getting only an Aaron Hicks sacrifice fly in support, made it stick, striking out 12 over eight electric innings of a 1-0 victory over the Rays in front of 5,668 at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees (20-16), shoving aside for a few hours anyway the COVID-19 outbreak among their coaching and support staff, have won 14 of their last 19 games.

Cole improved to 5-1 with a 1.37 ERA after allowing four hits. He’s struck out 78 through eight starts and has walked just three, not walking a batter since his third start of the season, April 12 against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida.

The Yankees managed six hits against five Rays pitchers, three by Aaron Judge, who singled in the seventh and eventually scored on Hicks’ sacrifice fly.

Cole worked around a one-out "double" in the first when Austin Meadows skied one toward rightfield, the ball connecting with the "B" ring that overhangs the field. According to Tropicana Field ground rules, any fair ball hitting the ‘B" ring is in play. Cole, though visibility irritated, got Manuel Margot to ground out and he struck out Brandon Lowe swinging at a 98-mph fastball to end the 15-pitch inning.

Cole’s strikeout of Brett Phillips for the second out of the third inning gave him 1,500 career strikeouts. He retired the final eight he faced, striking out the side in the eighth, his 106th and final pitch of the night a 99-mph fastball Brett Phillips didn’t come close on. Aroldis Chapman struck out one in a perfect ninth that made him 9-for-9 in saves. He has not allowed a run in 15 outings.

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough took over for Rays opener Collin McHugh in the third inning and was terrific. The last of his four strikeouts over 3 1/3 scoreless innings came on a borderline called third strike to Clint Frazier, who objected and was quickly ejected by plate umpire Bill Miller. It was Frazier’s first ejection.

The Rays nearly put the first run on the board with one out in the sixth when leadoff man Randy Arozarena, hammered a 0-and-1 slider off the top of the wall in left-center, settling instead for a double, which gave the Rays their second runner in scoring position against Cole. The pitcher shrugged that off, as he did the "B" ring double in the first, getting Meadows to ground out, then striking out Margot with a 99-mph fastball.