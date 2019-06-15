TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge continue rehab at Triple-A level

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge of the Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge of the Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 6. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge were back in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lineup for a second straight game Saturday night in Durham, North Carolina, as the sluggers continued their rehab assignments at the Triple-A level.

Judge, the DH for the second game in a row, hit leadoff, followed again by Stanton, who played in leftfield after manning rightfield Friday night. Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday; Stanton, who hit three homers in two games with high Class A Tampa earlier in the week, went 1-for-3 with a mammoth home run (and two strikeouts) that night.

Aaron Boone said Stanton’s performance at the plate in the last week doesn’t have the club tempted to activate the outfielder sooner (as it is, Stanton is expected back Tuesday).

“Trying to be pretty disciplined with the plan,” Boone said. “The fact he feels good is a good thing, but now it’s just about building him up and getting the back-to-back rigors and how your body responds to that. And making sure he’s running a lot and getting his different defensive work in. No real temptation, especially knowing [his return] is right around the corner.”

Judge, expected back at some point during the upcoming 10-game homestand – more likely toward the end of it – is slated to play rightfield Sunday.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Edwin Encarnacion of the Mariners follows through on Source: Yankees trade for Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion
Noah Syndergaard of the Mets leaves a game Syndergaard leaves Mets' win with hamstring strain
Report: Pelicans agree to trade Anthony Davis to Lakers
Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard handles the ball in Popper: Now which path will Knicks' rebuild take?
Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia looks to the Rotation has become a problem for Yankees
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen speaks to Lennon: BVW's bravado under great strain these days
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search