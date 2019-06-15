Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge were back in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lineup for a second straight game Saturday night in Durham, North Carolina, as the sluggers continued their rehab assignments at the Triple-A level.

Judge, the DH for the second game in a row, hit leadoff, followed again by Stanton, who played in leftfield after manning rightfield Friday night. Judge went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday; Stanton, who hit three homers in two games with high Class A Tampa earlier in the week, went 1-for-3 with a mammoth home run (and two strikeouts) that night.

Aaron Boone said Stanton’s performance at the plate in the last week doesn’t have the club tempted to activate the outfielder sooner (as it is, Stanton is expected back Tuesday).

“Trying to be pretty disciplined with the plan,” Boone said. “The fact he feels good is a good thing, but now it’s just about building him up and getting the back-to-back rigors and how your body responds to that. And making sure he’s running a lot and getting his different defensive work in. No real temptation, especially knowing [his return] is right around the corner.”

Judge, expected back at some point during the upcoming 10-game homestand – more likely toward the end of it – is slated to play rightfield Sunday.