TAMPA, Fla. – The Astros at this point probably wish someone would just throw in the towel on their behalf.

Giancarlo Stanton on Wednesday became the latest prominent major leaguer to throw haymakers at Astros players, agreeing with Aaron Judge, and others, who have said they should be stripped of the 2017 World Series title and took them to task for an apology they felt lacked sincerity.

“We know that they don’t really care to give an apology and it showed by their response and as players we know that,” Stanton said. “You know the repercussions of doing something like that and you’re only really sorry because you got caught.”

Stanton, like just about 100 percent of the big- eaguers not associated with the Astros, all but laughed at the thought there was some gray area on just how much of an advantage sign-stealing is and the impact on a hitter if he knows what’s coming.

“I probably would have hit 80-plus home runs,” said Stanton, who hit 59 homers as the NL MVP in 2017, the primary year covered in commissioner Rob Manfred’s report on the sign-stealing scandal.

Stanton also took Manfred to task for not directly punishing the players involved, echoing yet another league-wide sentiment among players.

“I don’t think the penalties were harsh enough player-wise,” Stanton said. “I think that at the end of the day, it gives more incentive to do that (cheat) if you’re not going to punish the players who took part in it.”

Should they have their title taken away?

“Yeah, they [MLB] did their investigation and it was clean-cut they cheated that year, which means it should be taken away,” Stanton said. “If you cheat in another way [PEDs] during the season you can’t even be in the playoffs. It’s pretty much the same difference.”

As for Stanton’s health – hardly an insignificant topic considering the 30-year-old played in just 18 games last year because of an assortment of injuries – he said he enters spring without restrictions.

“No limitations,” Stanton said. “Just be smart with the workload in getting back into it.”