Giancarlo Stanton has a right calf strain, the Yankees announced Wednesday, and he may not be ready to return by Opening Day on March 26.

"He will be down a bit," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Stanton suffered the injury during a workout on Tuesday.

Stanton is the latest key player the team was counting on for this season to go down with an injury. On Tuesday, righthander Luis Severino was lost for the year because of Tommy John surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament after being shut down last week with forearm pain. Aaron Judge has yet to play in a spring training game as he works through a shoulder issue. And before spring training began, lefthander James Paxton had a cyst removed from his back and isn't expected back until May, barring any setbacks.

Stanton, 30, was limited to 18 games in 2019, his second season with the Yankees, because of a variety of injuries, beginning with a left biceps strain on April 1.

Other setbacks and injuries followed, including another IL stint in late June because of a right knee sprain. It never fully healed the rest of the year, even as he returned in time to play nine games in September and five postseason games.

With Erik Boland