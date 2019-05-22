The Yankees returned slugger Giancarlo Stanton from his rehab assignment with left calf tightness, the team announced Wednesday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Wednesday's game in Baltimore that Stanton was diagnosed with a mild calf strain and would be shut down for approximately 7-10 days.

Stanton has been out since April 1 with a left biceps strain and a left shoulder issue. He went 1-for-3 with a homer and two strikeouts in his first rehab game with High-A Tampa Monday and was supposed to DH Tuesday night for Tampa, but was scratched for precautionary reasons, Boone said Tuesday. Stanton was hit by a pitch three days ago during a live BP session “in his calf/knee-ish area.”

With Erik Boland