TAMPA, Fla. — Frustrated. Upset. Angry. Disappointed.

Those words don’t quite cover it for Giancarlo Stanton.

None do, actually.

“There’s no words for it, really,” a somber Stanton said by his Steinbrenner Field locker early Friday morning.

Two days before came the news, delivered by Aaron Boone.

Stanton, toward the end of his defensive work Tuesday, suffered a Grade 1 strain of his right calf, raising the distinct possibility the outfielder/designated hitter, who was limited to 18 games last season because of a cross-section of injuries, might not be ready by the season opener March 26 in Baltimore and instead could start the year on the injured list.

“I was moving around in the outfield, [changed direction] and felt something in my calf,” Stanton said. “So I went to check it out.”

The outfielder said he was “not surprised” the ensuing MRI showed what it did; he knew from the moment he felt something that there was an injury.

“I feel it a little bit now, but how I feel now [compared] to yesterday, it doesn’t really matter, to be honest,” he said.

The 30-year-old Stanton said he did not know how long he would be held out from baseball activities.

“Just kind of get some slower movements the next few days and see where I’m at then,” he said. “Just get back to where I need to be.”

Aaron Boone said Wednesday Stanton would be sidelined at least “a couple of weeks,” which could make it challenging for him to be built up in time to be ready for Opening Day.

“That all depends on this week, next week,” Stanton said of how realistic he felt the opener was.

Stanton spoke mostly in a glum tone, which was understandable given his 2019.

A left biceps strain put him on the injured list April 1, then left calf tightness came up during a rehab assignment May 20. After returning to the Yankees June 18, Stanton went right back to the IL June 26 with a right knee sprain. He returned in September and played in the postseason before missing the final four games of the six-game loss to the Astros in the ALCS because of low Grade 2 quad strain.

Stanton’s careerlong commitment to keeping himself in uber-shape has resulted in a physique that in some ways more resembles that of a body builder than baseball player. And last season notwithstanding, that body had been fairly durable, though still with the occasional disabled/injured list stint. Regardless, the Jacoby Ellsbury comparisons being made by some aren’t accurate when the respective careers and the injuries sustained during them are examined.

Stanton, from 2011-18 — the first seven of those spent with the Marlins — averaged 130 games per season. In 2018, Stanton’s first year in the Bronx, he played in 158 games, hitting 38 homers and driving in 100 runs. The season before that, his last with the Marlins, Stanton won NL MVP honors after hitting 59 homers and driving in 132 runs in 159 games.

“Yeah, I mean it [the injuries] makes it seem like I didn’t take care of myself, you know? Which makes it more frustrating,” Stanton said.

He paused, then added: “I don’t have much more for you guys.”

Does he feel snake-bitten by what appears now an unending run of bad luck with injuries?

“Yeah,” Stanton said. “But I can’t stop and feel sorry for myself.”