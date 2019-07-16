Giancarlo Stanton hadn’t made much progress on a return from the right knee sprain he suffered in a June 25 win against Toronto, but that has changed in the last couple days, manager Aaron Boone said.

“I know the last couple days and, even talking to Giancarlo a little bit yesterday, he felt good about some of the breakthroughs he’s had over the last 24 to 48 hours,” Boone said Tuesday.

Stanton has played in only nine games this season and has hit .290 with one homer and seven RBIs.

He will not be cleared to do baseball activities until the sprain is healed, Boone said. “For something that was moving slow the first couple weeks, in his eyes he is making more progress the last couple days,” he added.

Maybin closer to rehabbing

Cameron Maybin was on the field Tuesday doing agility drills and should be nearing a minor league rehab assignment. He has been on the IL since suffering a calf strain June 21. The next step for him will be running the arc of the infield and then the bases. “He is really starting to ramp up,” Boone said. “He’s hitting in the cages and stuff and he’s running well. He’s getting closer.”

Maybin, acquired from Cleveland in late April when the Yanks were desperate for outfield help because of injuries, is hitting .314 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 118 at-bats.

Honor for DJ

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DJ LeMahieu was tabbed the Yankees’ 2019 Heart and Hustle Award winner by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. The award is given annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game. An overall winner will be selected before the end of the season. Brett Gardner won it in 2017.

Extra bases

Luis Severino and Dellin Betances felt no discomfort on Tuesday, the day after they began their respective throwing programs. Both are coming back from shoulder and lat muscle injuries. . . Gio Urshela was out of the starting lineup for a scheduled rest day . . . Boone watched video of one of the five innings pitched by top pitching prospect Deivi Garcia in his Triple-A debut on Monday with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He allowed three runs in five innings with six strikeouts. “He flashed all the pitches that have made him really special this year,” Boone said. “So a good first outing to get a win and throw the strikes and get some punchouts too.”