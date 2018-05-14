WASHINGTON — Brian Cashman in this respect is like the vast majority of Yankees fans when Giancarlo Stanton steps into the box.

“He’s someone that, every time he has an at-bat, you stop and kind of wait and watch what’s going to happen,” Cashman said by phone Monday. “Because he’s so impressive, and you don’t want to miss an opportunity to see someone impact a baseball the way he does.”

There had not been as many of those moments as Yankees fans desired in the early going this season, and many of them let Stanton know of their displeasure during some games at the Stadium. But as the weather has slowly warmed in recent weeks and the Yankees have taken off, there are indications so too is the 28-year-old outfielder and designated hitter.

Stanton went 4-for-4 in Sunday’s 6-2 victory over the A’s — the Yankees’ 18th win in their last 21 games — a Mother’s Day effort that included his 10th homer and a lasered two-run single that came off his bat at 117 mph.

The performance made Stanton 13-for-38 with five homers, four doubles, six walks and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games and brought into focus something pointed out after Sunday’s game and reiterated by Cashman Monday.

“His numbers at this stage last year almost mirror this year,” he said.

Indeed, after games of May 13 a year ago, a season in which Stanton finished with 59 homers and 132 RBIs and was awarded the NL MVP, he was hitting .259 with an .876 OPS, 11 homers and 26 RBIs.

As the Yankees (28-12) start a three-city trip Tuesday in Washington, Stanton is hitting .252 with an .855 OPS, 10 homers and 26 RBIs. The numbers against righties need work — he’s hitting .192 with a .622 OPS, three homers and 11 RBIs — but Stanton is destroying lefties, hitting .457 with a 1.659 OPS, seven homers and 15 RBIs.

“It was good to see him have the day he did [Sunday] and he’s been crushing lefthanders, obviously,” Cashman said. “Obviously, his track record speaks for itself.”

Cashman added: “I wouldn’t want to face him if I was an opposing pitcher. As long as he stays healthy, I think there’s nothing but a lot of good stuff to come . . . anybody that’s had an extended career, they’re going to have their peaks and valleys. But the stars of the games have the most peaks, and when a valley hits, obviously it creates a lot of noise, but as long as they’re healthy you know the best is yet to come.”

Andujar stays; Drury optioned

Monday marked the 20th and final day of Brandon Drury’s rehab assignment, and the play of rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar has earned him more time in the big leagues. The Yankees announced Monday that Drury, acquired in the spring to be the club’s starting third baseman, had been activated and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Andujar, though he’s cooled since the extra-base hit tear he was on, is hitting a respectable .282 and slugging .458 with three homers and 12 doubles and been solid in the field.

Frazier a minor sensation

Though there currently isn’t a spot for him on the big-league roster, outfielder Clint Frazier, who missed most of the spring and the start of the season because of a concussion, has been tearing it up with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 23-year-old Frazier, since coming off the DL May 2, entered Monday in a 17-for-43 stretch with three homers, three doubles and two triples. “Anything that he does at that level’s not going to surprise me because he is an extremely talented, high-ceiling player and obviously with a great deal of motivation to be an impact player,” Cashman said. “It’s good to see him playing up to his capabilities.”

Rehab front

First baseman Greg Bird (right ankle surgery) and outfielder Billy McKinney (left shoulder sprain) continued their rehab assignments Monday with Double-A Trenton. The return of Bird, who underwent surgery March 27, could occur within the next two weeks.